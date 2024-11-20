A Costa Rican team threatens FIFA with legal action in bid for spot at Club World Cup

The winningest team in Costa Rica is asking FIFA for a spot in next summer’s Club World Cup and is willing to take legal action if denied. Liga Deportiva Alajuelense, which has won 30 league titles, wants FIFA to enforce the rule that forbids clubs from the same ownership to participate in the tournament. Mexican clubs Leon and Pachuca both qualified and belong to the same owner, Jesus Martinez, of Grupo Pachuca. Alajuelense is the best-ranked team in Central America for the CONCACAF but 40th overall in the region. The team says it will take legal action if needed. The United States is hosting the 32-team tournament.

