A century ago, Cyril Walker won the U.S. Open. He died years later, penniless in a prison cell

By DAVE SKRETTA The Associated Press
FILE - This is a 1928 photo of golfer Cyril Walker. A century ago, Cyril Walker beat Bobby Jones and the rest of golf's greats in the U.S. Open. It was the pinnacle of Walker's career, perhaps even his life. Because what followed was a downward spiral fueled by anger and alcohol that ended in a New Jersey prison cell, where the penniless former pro had sought refuge from the cold, only to be found by a sergeant the next morning dead of pneumonia. As the U.S. Open prepares to get underway Thursday, June 12, 2024, at Pinehurst, it may be worth remembering the most curious story of a most unexpected champion. (AP Photo)[ASSOCIATED PRESS]

A century ago, Cyril Walker bested Bobby Jones and many of golf’s greatest players in the U.S. Open at Oakland Hills. It was the pinnacle of Walker’s career, perhaps even his life. Because what followed was a downward spiral fueled by anger and alcohol, which ended in a New Jersey jail cell. The penniless former pro had sought refuge from the rain and cold, only to be found by a sergeant the next morning, dead of pneumonia. As the U.S. Open prepares to get underway Thursday at Pinehurst, it may be worth recalling a curious story of a most unexpected champion.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.