A capsule look at the 12 previous Cricket World Cup tournaments in the 50-over format. Australia has won the most titles with five and host India is equal second with West Indies on two. The West Indies, winners of the first two editions, didn’t qualify this time. England lost finals in 1979, 1987 and 1992 before finally winning its first title in the closest of close contests against New Zealand on home soil in 2019.

