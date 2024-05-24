A capsule history of the T20 World Cup

The ninth T20 World Cup starts on June 1. The Caribbean and the United States are sharing co-host duties. The West Indies and England have won the most titles with two each. But a host has never won the T20 World Cup. England is the defending champion. India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Australia have won the other finals. The final on June 29 is in Bridgetown, Barbados, for the second time. Here’s a capsule history of the tournament.

