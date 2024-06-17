PINEHURST, N.C. (AP) — A brief look at the final round of the U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2. Bryson DeChambeau won his second championship by getting up-and-done from a bunker at the 18th hole on Sunday. Rory McIlroy missed two short putts over the final three holes to finish one stroke back and extend his decade-long drought in majors.

