‘A bit surreal’: First female ‘Cup Keeper’ talks about her trailblazing journey with hockey’s grail

TORONTO (AP) — Miragh Bitove is an archivist at the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto. She is also the first woman to serve as the keeper ot the Stanley Cup when it makes its annual celebration tour in the offseason. Bitove calls it a bit surreal, but the mother of three says it is important to make sure that young people see her in her role in a sport long dominated by men. Phil Pritchard is the longtime Keeper of the Cup and a vice president at the hall of fame. She says Bitove is perfect for the job.

