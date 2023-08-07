A Belarusian sprinter who was forced out of the Tokyo Olympics has been cleared to race for Poland

MONACO (AP) — A Belarusian sprinter whose team tried to force her out of the Tokyo Olympics has been declared eligible to represent Poland ahead of the upcoming world championships. Krystsina Tsimanouskaya’s profile on the website of World Athletics was updated Monday with a note that she became eligible to compete for Poland the day before. World Athletics generally requires athletes who want to switch allegiance to sit out a three-year waiting period. The rules say that period can be waived in “exceptional” circumstances. The world championships start in Budapest, Hungary, on Aug. 19.

