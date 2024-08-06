A beginner’s guide to Olympic Artistic Swimming

SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — The sport was known for a long time as synchronized swimming but the name was changed in 2017 to artistic swimming to give it a wider appeal. The rebranding hasn’t completely caught on yet, with some swimmers still calling it “synchro.” With no Russian team competing at the Paris Games because of Russia’s war on Ukraine, there’ll be a new country atop the podium in this sport. Russian athletes have won all of the gold medals in this sport beginning with the 2000 Sydney Olympics. Men were eligible to compete in the team event for the first time in the Olympics but no men were selected for the Paris Games.

