A 2-story bar beside the Australian Open party court is dividing opinion

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — A 37-year-old veteran didn’t mind the music and a 16-year-old on debut in the Australian Open main draw picked up on the vibe from the two-story courtside bar and thought it was energizing. Petros Tsitsipas didn’t like it one bit while he and his brother, 2023 Australian Open runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas, lost their first-round doubles match: “It’s a very weird concept, in my opinion.” There’s a certainly a buzz around the bar that overlooks Court 6 and gives Australian Open fans a shady place to have a cool drink on a hot day. It’s popular with fans but the music and constant movement adjacent to a Grand Slam tennis court is dividing opinion among players.

