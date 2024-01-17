A 16-year-old Andreeva advances over 3-time major runner-up Jabeur to Australian Open’s 3rd round

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Mirra Andreeva is into the second round of a fourth consecutive major and she’s only 16. She beat three-time major finalist Ons Jabeur 6-0, 6-2 in 54 minutes to reach the third round at the Australian Open. Jabeur was a runner-up at Wimbledon in each of the past two years and at the 2022 U.S. Open. Yet it was Andreeva who dictated terms in the match on Rod Laver Arena. Andreeva left in tears the only previous time she’d played on the main show court at Melbourne Park after losing the junior final there 12 months ago.

