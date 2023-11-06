9-man Tottenham beaten by Chelsea in chaotic match and loses EPL’s last undefeated record

LONDON (AP) — Tottenham has lost two players to red cards and then the remaining unbeaten record in the English Premier League in a chaotic 4-1 loss to Chelsea. Nicolas Jackson scored a late hat trick. Jackson broke the resistance of Tottenham with three goals from the 75th minute. It settled a frantic game that defied logic at times as Spurs survived for a while despite playing a high defensive line following the sending-offs of Cristian Romero in the 33rd and fellow defender Destiny Udogie in the 55th. Dejan Kulusevski gave Tottenham a flying start by scoring off a deflected shot in the sixth minute. Cole Palmer equalized amid the mayhem of the first half.

