9 additional 3-year-olds are eligible to race in Triple Crown series after late payments

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Nine 3-year-olds have been made eligible to compete in the Triple Crown series with a late $6,000 payment. Among them is Tapalo, a contender in Saturday’s Santa Anita Derby. Other late nominees are Awesome Ruta, Celtic Contender, D Day Sky, Evening News, Le Dom Bro, Lonesome Boy, Mugatu and Secret Chat. There are now 354 eligible 3-year-olds to compete in the Kentucky Derby on May 4, Preakness on May 18 and Belmont on June 8. Any horse not already nominated can still become eligible through a supplement payment due at the time of entry for each race.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.