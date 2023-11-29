8-time French champion Nantes fires coach Pierre Aristouy after four-game winless run

NANTES, France (AP) — French club Nantes has fired coach Pierre Aristouy, who helped the team avoid relegation last season. The Ligue 1 team said in a statement on Wednesday that Aristouy was relieved of his duties, with his replacement to be announced later in the day. L’Equipe newspaper reported that Nantes has reached an agreement in principle with former Lille coach Jocelyn Gourvennec. Nantes was in the relegation places last season when Aristouy took over from Antoine Kombouaré with four league games left to play.

