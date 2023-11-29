8-time French champion Nantes fires coach Aristouy after four-game winless run, hires Gourvennec

NANTES, France (AP) — French club Nantes has fired coach Pierre Aristouy, who helped the team avoid relegation last season. He has been replaced by Jocelyn Gourvennec, a former Nantes player who previously coached Lille and Bordeaux. The Ligue 1 team said in a statement on Wednesday that Aristouy was relieved of his duties, and his replacement was announced later in the day. Nantes was in the relegation places last season when Aristouy took over from Antoine Kombouaré with four league games left to play.

