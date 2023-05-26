8 or 9 conference games? SEC heads to spring meetings still debating schedule formats

Southeastern Conference leaders will continue debating what to do with their football schedule when they meet in the Florida Panhandle next week. The options: Play eight conference games with one annual rival or go to nine with three. Whether ESPN is willing to pay for extra conference games will factor into the decision, but how much? There is still no hard deadline to make a call on a format that goes into effect next year. Commissioner Greg Sankey told AP there is no guarantee a vote will even be taken next week.

