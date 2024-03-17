7th seeded Drexel women shock top-seeded Stony Brook 68-60 to win CAA, head to fourth NCAA

WASHINGTON (AP) — Amaris Baker and Brooke Mullin led a long-distance attack and Drexel shocked Stony Brook 68-60 in the championship game of the Coastal Athletic Association Tournament to advance to its third NCAA Tournament. The Dragons became the second straight seven-seed to win the CAA, while the Seawolves joined the list of top seeds who have not won the tournament since 2017. Baker had 19 points, going 4 of 5 from 3-pointer range and Mullin had 16, hitting 4 of her 9 3-pointers. Gigi Gonzalez had 19 points for the Seawolves. Baker hit a 3-pointer and Hetta Saatman followed with a jumper and the Dragons led 64-50 midway through the fourth quarter. Stony Brook went to full court pressure and Drexel never made another field goal but 4 of 6 free throws in the last minute were enough.

