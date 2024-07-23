76ers welcome Paul George, welcome back Maxey with all parties in desperate chase for championship

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — Paul George ditched Los Angeles and decided to help form a new Big Three in Philadelphia with Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. Maxey needed to stick around to complete the talented trio. The 76ers went all in on lavish, long-term contracts to make it happen. George was welcomed to Philly after he signed a four-year, $212 million free-agent contract after the nine-time All-Star spurned the Clippers. Maxey stayed with the 76ers on a five-year, $204 million extension. Philadelphia has not won an NBA title since 1983 or even advanced out of the second round of the playoffs since 2001.

