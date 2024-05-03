76ers waste another season of Embiid’s prime. Will they ever make a run at an NBA championship?

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia 76ers wasted yet another season of Joel Embiid’s prime. They believe they at least have the perfect sidekick for him in All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey. Maxey can receive a max contract offer from the Sixers and is expected to be a centerpiece on the offense for years ahead. The 76ers finished 31-8 in the regular season with Embiid and a woeful 16-27 without him. As Embiid goes, so go the Sixers. The Sixers first-round exit against the Knicks made it 41 years since their last NBA championship. The Sixers haven’t even advanced out of the second round since 2001.

