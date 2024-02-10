76ers team president Daryl Morey ‘hopeful’ that Embiid can return for a possible postseason run

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia 76ers team president Daryl Morey expressed optimism on Friday that reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid would return from a knee injury in time for a possible postseason run. Morey said feedback following Embiid’s meniscus surgery on Tuesday was mostly good and he was hopeful the center could get back to playing at an MVP level. Morey added guards Buddy Hield and Cameron Payne at the trade deadline, but was unable to work a deal to add a big man.

