76ers star Joel Embiid (knee) out for Game 1 vs. Celtics

By The Associated Press
Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid (21) defends against a shot by Brooklyn Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie (26) during the second half of Game 3 in an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Thursday, April 20, 2023, in New York. The 76ers won 102-97. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Frank Franklin II]

BOSTON (AP) — Joel Embiid sat out Game 1 of the Philadelphia 76ers’ Eastern Conference semifinal against the Boston Celtics with a right knee injury. Embiid sprained the knee in Game 3 of the 76ers’ first-round series against the Brooklyn Nets. He sat out the next game, which Philadelphia won to complete a first-round sweep. Embiid had extended time to rest after his injury an has done some light shooting and drills during Philadelphia’s workouts the past two days. Coach Doc Rivers says Embiid is not yet back to running.

