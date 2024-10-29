76ers rule out injured Paul George and Joel Embiid for a fourth straight game

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — Philadelphia 76ers All-Stars Joel Embiid’s and Paul George’s season debuts remain on hold and both players will miss Wednesday’s game against Detroit with knee injuries. Embiid and George participated in portions of Tuesday’s practice and their playing status will be reassessed later in the week. Sixers coach Nick Nurse declined to elaborate on their health following practice. George has a bone bruise. Embiid has been out with what the team calls left knee management. He did not play in the preseason.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.