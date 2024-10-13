76ers rule out All-Star Joel Embiid for the rest of the preseason with left knee concerns

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid will not play the rest of the preseason as part of what the team calls left knee management. Embiid did not travel with the Sixers for two road games last week. The Sixers’ main focus is keeping the oft-injured Embiid on an individual treatment plan designed to support his health and wellness this season. The 76ers have three games left in the preseason. Embiid should be in the lineup when the Sixers open the season Oct. 23 against Milwaukee.

