76ers rule Embiid and George out for the season opener with injuries

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia 76ers All-Stars Joel Embiid and Paul George will miss Wednesday’s season opener against Milwaukee and could miss more games as they return from injuries.

George was scheduled to make his Sixers debut after he signed four-year, $212 million contract as a free agent this summer. George has a bone bruise but did not suffer any structural damage when he hyperextended his left knee last week during a preseason game.

The Sixers did not say Tuesday how many more games George could miss, and his return to play will be assessed later in the week.

Embiid did not play in the preseason because of a sore left knee. The Sixers said Embiid was “responding well” to his individualized rehab plan and was scheduled to scrimmage this week. Embiid also will miss Friday’s game against Toronto and will be reevaluated this weekend.

