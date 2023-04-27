76ers remain unsure if injured Embiid can play in East semis

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — The Philadelphia 76ers still aren’t saying if Joel Embiid will be able to return from a sprained right knee and play next week in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. Coach Doc Rivers said Thursday that Embiid was at a doctor’s exam while the team practiced at their New Jersey facility. Embiid missed Game 4 against Brooklyn with the knee injury. He has yet to practice ahead of Monday’s Game 1 against the winner of the Atlanta-Boston series.

