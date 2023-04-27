76ers remain unsure if injured Embiid can play in East semis

By The Associated Press
Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid reacts after being hurt during the second half against the Brooklyn Nets in Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Thursday, April 20, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Frank Franklin II]

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — The Philadelphia 76ers still aren’t saying if Joel Embiid will be able to return from a sprained right knee and play next week in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. Coach Doc Rivers said Thursday that Embiid was at a doctor’s exam while the team practiced at their New Jersey facility. Embiid missed Game 4 against Brooklyn with the knee injury. He has yet to practice ahead of Monday’s Game 1 against the winner of the Atlanta-Boston series.

