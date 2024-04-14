76ers play their season finale without All-Star center Joel Embiid because of a knee injury

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia 76ers All-Star center Joel Embiid sat out the regular-season finale against Brooklyn after he tweaked his surgically repaired left knee in a game last week. The Sixers still had a chance entering the game of finishing as high as the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference. They have a shot at finishing fifth, sixth, seventh or eighth. Philadelphia’s only path to No. 5 is to win and for Indiana to lose. Embiid hurt his left knee in the final minutes of the first half of Friday night’s game against the Orlando Magic. He finished the season averaging 34.7 points and 11 rebounds in just 39 games.

