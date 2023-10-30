76ers Patrick Beverley appreciates Bryce Harper wearing his jersey at Game 7

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bryce Harper could have rocked a Joel Embiid or Jalen Hurts jersey or one of any number of Philadelphia stars when he dressed ahead of Game 7 of the NL Championship Series. Harper instead caught Philly by surprise when he entered Citizens Bank Park wearing a Philadelphia 76ers No. 22 jersey of newcomer Patrick Beverley. Beverley had yet to play a game for the Sixers in his first season since he signed a $3.2 million, $1 million free-agent deal. The 76ers expedited for Harper a City Edition jersey that says “City of Brotherly Love” on the front above the number 22.

