76ers’ Nick Nurse, Kelly Oubre fined $50,000 for confronting officials after narrow loss to Clippers

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA has fined Philadelphia 76ers coach Nick Nurse and guard Kelly Oubre Jr. $50,000 each for their actions toward officials at the end of their 108-107 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday. Nurse was fined for aggressively pursuing and verbally abusing game officials. Oubre’s fine was for verbally abusing and directing an obscene gesture toward game officials. The game ended when Los Angeles’ Kawhi Leonard blocked an Oubre attempt at the rim. Referee Kevin Scott acknowledged after the game that Los Angeles’ Paul George should have been called for a foul on the play.

