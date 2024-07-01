76ers make a splash with $400 million in contracts for Paul George and Tyrese Maxey
By DAN GELSTON The Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Paul George ditched Los Angeles and decided to help form a new Big Three in Philadelphia with Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. Maxey needed to stick around to complete the talented trio. The 76ers went all in on lavish, long-term contracts to make it happen. George agreed overnight to a four-year, $212 million free-agent contract after the nine-time All-Star spurned the Clippers. Maxey soon agreed in principle by sunrise Monday to a five-year, $204 million extension. The 76ers jumped to an 8-1 favorite to win the 2025 title, per BetMGM Sportsbook. Philadelphia has not won an NBA title since 1983 or even advanced out of the second round of the playoffs since 2001.
