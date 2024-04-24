76ers, Magic, Lakers head home for Game 3 trailing 2-0 in NBA playoff series

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia 76ers, Orlando Magic and Los Angeles Lakers all trail 2-0 in their first-round playoff series. They all head home for a trio of Game 3s on Thursday night in the NBA playoffs. The Knicks lead the Sixers. The Cleveland Cavaliers lead the Magic and NBA champion Denver holds the edge on the Lakers. No NBA team has ever won a playoff series after trailing 3-0.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.