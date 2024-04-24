76ers, Magic, Lakers head home for Game 3 trailing 2-0 in NBA playoff series

By DAN GELSTON The Associated Press
New York Knicks' Isaiah Hartenstein, right, defends against Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid (21) during the second half of Game 2 in an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Monday, April 22, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Frank Franklin II]

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia 76ers, Orlando Magic and Los Angeles Lakers all trail 2-0 in their first-round playoff series. They all head home for a trio of Game 3s on Thursday night in the NBA playoffs. The Knicks lead the Sixers. The Cleveland Cavaliers lead the Magic and NBA champion Denver holds the edge on the Lakers. No NBA team has ever won a playoff series after trailing 3-0.

