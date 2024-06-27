76ers, Knicks make additions with eye toward competing with champion Celtics

The Celtics were far and away the pride of the Eastern Conference, bulldozing their way to the franchise’s 18th NBA championship with a talented roster built around perimeter scoring and lockdown defense. The race to prevent Boston from becoming the first team since the 2018 Golden State Warriors to repeat as champs began with the draft on Wednesday night. While it was just the start of what figures to be an active offseason around the league, Day 1 made it clear that some of the Celtics’ top chasers next season may come from within their own division. Two of those teams — the Knicks and 76ers — both made picks with an eye toward competing sooner rather than later.

