76ers’ Joel Embiid scratched late in New Orleans because of an illness

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Philadelphia leading scorer Joel Embiid was a late scratch from Wednesday night’s lineup against the New Orleans Pelicans because of an illness. Embiid hadn’t scored fewer than 30 points in any of his previous five games and is averaging 32 points per game this season. He’s been replaced in the lineup by Marcus Morris. New Orleans is getting a key player back. Guard CJ McCollum is returning from a 12-game absence caused by a partially collapsed lung. McCollum has averaged 21.7 points in six games this season. He’s starting but Pelicans coach Willie Green says he’s be on minute restrictions.

