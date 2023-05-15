76ers have questions to solve on Harden, Rivers after another 2nd-round exit

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia 76ers face plenty of questions headed into another offseason without a championship. The 76ers were eliminated by Boston in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. The Sixers have lost six times in the conference semis since Allen Iverson carried an unheralded group of teammates all the way to the 2001 NBA Finals. Philly lost five times in the second round with Joel Embiid. James Harden has a player option on his contract and may not return. Doc Rivers has two seasons left on his contract and may not return after he blew a 3-2 series lead.

