76ers guard Tyrese Maxey to miss game against Pistons due to left hip tightness

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey was declared out of Tuesday night’s game against the Detroit Pistons due to left hip tightness. Maxey was sidelined two nights after scoring a career-high 52 points in a double overtime win at San Antonio. Maxey is averaging 25.9 points and 6.3 assists for Philadelphia, which has won five in a row and is trying to avoid the NBA’s Play-In Tournament.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.