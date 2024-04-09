76ers guard Tyrese Maxey to miss game against Pistons due to left hip tightness

By The Associated Press
San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama, left, defends against Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) during an NBA basketball game, Sunday, April 7, 2024, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Rodolfo Gonzalez)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Rodolfo Gonzalez]

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey was declared out of Tuesday night’s game against the Detroit Pistons due to left hip tightness. Maxey was sidelined two nights after scoring a career-high 52 points in a double overtime win at San Antonio. Maxey is averaging 25.9 points and 6.3 assists for Philadelphia, which has won five in a row and is trying to avoid the NBA’s Play-In Tournament.

