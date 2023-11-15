76ers guard Kelly Oubre Jr. returns to team’s practice facility 3 days after being struck by car

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — 76ers guard Kelly Oubre Jr. returned to the team’s practice facility on Tuesday, three days after suffering a broken rib when he was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene in downtown Philadelphia. Sixers head coach Nick Nurse says the 27-year-old Oubre is in good spirits and rode an exercise bike. Nurse was among the members of the 76ers organization who saw Oubre at his home not far from the scene of the accident during the team’s off day on Monday. Oubre is set to be re-examined at the end of the week and a timetable for his return could be set at that time.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.