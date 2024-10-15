76ers forward Paul George’s hyperextended left knee ‘checks out OK,’ coach Nick Nurse says

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George didn’t appear to suffer any long-term damage to a hyperextended left knee suffered in a preseason game. Coach Nick Nurse said everything checked out OK in George’s initial exam. George attended Tuesday’s practice and was scheduled for more tests later in the day. Even before the injury, George wasn’t scheduled to play in Wednesday’s preseason game against Brooklyn. Nurse said there was no additional timetable for how long George could be out and more would be known after additional imaging is completed.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.