76ers expect Paul George to fit as missing championship piece next to Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey

Paul George ditched Los Angeles and decided to help form a new Big Three in Philadelphia with Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. Maxey needed to stick around to complete the talented trio. The 76ers went all in on lavish, long-term contracts to make it happen. George signed a four-year, $212 million free-agent contract after the nine-time All-Star spurned the Clippers. Maxey soon signed a five-year, $204 million extension. Embiid signed a contract extension, keeping him with the Sixers through the 2028-29 season. They believe the talented trio has what it takes to get them to the NBA Finals.

