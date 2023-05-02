76ers’ Embiid doubtful; Celtics vow adjustments for Game 2

BOSTON (AP) — Philadelphia made 17 3-pointers and got a 45-point night from James Harden to shock Boston in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference semifinals series. Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla says a film review revealed several late-game mistakes and tactical adjustments they plan to address in Game 2. 76ers star Joel Embiid is looking like a long shot again due to his sprained right knee and is listed as doubtful. Coach Doc Rivers said if the decision to play him is a toss up, the team will err on the side of caution instead of risking further injury.

