76ers celebrate Tyrese Maxey’s first All-Star berth, career-high 51 points without Embiid

By DAN GELSTON The Associated Press
Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) reacts after scoring against the Utah Jazz during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Rick Bowmer]

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Tyrese Maxey scored a career-high 51 points hours after being selected to his first All-Star Game, helping the Philadelphia 76ers overcome star center Joel Embiid’s absence for a 127-124 victory over the Utah Jazz on Thursday night. After missing three games because of a sprained left ankle, Maxey topped his previous career high of 50 — set Nov. 12 at home against Indiana — with two free throws with 4.1 seconds left. Maxey was 17 of 27 from the field, 7 of 9 on 3s and made 10 of 11 free throws.

