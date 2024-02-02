76ers celebrate Tyrese Maxey’s first All-Star berth, career-high 51 points without Embiid

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Tyrese Maxey scored a career-high 51 points hours after being selected to his first All-Star Game, helping the Philadelphia 76ers overcome star center Joel Embiid’s absence for a 127-124 victory over the Utah Jazz on Thursday night. After missing three games because of a sprained left ankle, Maxey topped his previous career high of 50 — set Nov. 12 at home against Indiana — with two free throws with 4.1 seconds left. Maxey was 17 of 27 from the field, 7 of 9 on 3s and made 10 of 11 free throws.

