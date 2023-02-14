76ers beef up frontcourt with addition of C Dedmon

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia 76ers added some frontcourt depth for the playoffs and signed veteran center Dewayne Dedmon for the rest of the season. Dedmon averaged 5.7 points and 3.6 rebounds in 30 games with the Miami Heat. The 7-footer spent the past three-plus seasons with Miami, averaging 6.2 points and 5.1 rebounds. He shot 56.6% from the field. The Sixers have been thin at center behind All-Star Joel Embiid. They’ve used Montrezl Harrell and Paul Reed at the backup spots.

