76ers All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey out with hamstring injury

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia 76ers are set to play without injured All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey for at least the next two weeks. Maxey has a strained right hamstring. He was injured in Wednesday’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers. The Sixers have a 1-6 record heading into Friday’s game at the Los Angeles Lakers. They are tied with Milwaukee and Utah for worst record in the NBA. Their star trio of Joel Embiid, Maxey and Paul George has yet to play a game together because of injuries and a suspension.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.