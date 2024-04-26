76ers All-Star center Joel Embiid says he has Bell’s palsy

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia 76ers All-Star center Joel Embiid has been diagnosed with Bell’s palsy, a form of facial paralysis he says has affected him since before the play-in tournament. Embiid wore sunglasses to the podium after he scored 50 points in the Sixers’ Game 3 win over the New York Knicks and said he’s dealth with various symptoms such as blurred vision and dry eyes. Embiid said he first started noticing the affliction about a “day or two” before the Sixers played the Miami Heat on April 17 in the play-in tournament. Embiid had 23 points, 15 rebounds in the win that sent the Sixers to the playoffs.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.