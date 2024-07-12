76ers agree to 2-year, $16 million deal with forward KJ Martin, AP source says

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia 76ers are keeping at least one player acquired in the James Harden deal, coming to an agreement on a two-year, $16-million contract with forward K.J. Martin. a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Friday. Martin was part of the November trade with the Clippers that shipped the disgruntled Harden to Los Angeles. Martin now has a multi-year committment with the 76ers, said the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal was not yet official. Martin averaged 3.7 points in his 58 games with the Sixers last season.

