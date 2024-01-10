76ers again hold out reigning MVP Joel Embiid against Hawks with knee injury

ATLANTA (AP) — Philadelphia center Joel Embiid, the reigning NBA MVP, missed the 76ers game at the Atlanta Hawks with swelling in his left knee. It is the second consecutive game Embiid has missed with the knee problem and the sixth game in the last eight he has missed with injuries. Embiid was held out four straight games with a right ankle injury before returning to play two games, including a 128-92 loss to the New York Knicks on Friday night in which he hurt his knee. Embiid did not travel to Atlanta but is “progressing good,” according to coach Nick Nurse.

