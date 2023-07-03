75-year-old Roy Hodgson signs a 1-year contract to manage Crystal Palace in the Premier League

By JAMES ROBSON The Associated Press
FILE - Crystal Palace's manager Roy Hodgson applauds fans at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Arsenal, at Selhurst Park in London, England, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. On Monday, July 3, 2023, he was rewarded for that achievement with a one-year contract to manage through the 2023-24 campaign; two years after he ended his first spell at the club and announced his retirement from soccer. (Frank Augstein, Pool, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Frank Augstein]

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Roy Hodgson was rewarded for saving Crystal Palace from relegation last season with a one-year contract to manage the Premier League club. The deal comes two years after the 75-year-old Hodgson ended his first spell at the club and announced his retirement from soccer. Hodgson says “I know what a fantastic squad we have here.” His departure from Palace in 2021 was supposed to signal the end of his 45-year managerial career that saw him take charge of clubs such as Inter Milan and Liverpool. He also coached the England national team.

