704 wickets and out: England great Jimmy Anderson bows out of test cricket in win over West Indies

LONDON (AP) — It’s 704 wickets and out for Jimmy Anderson. The most prolific fast bowler in test history bowed out of international cricket by helping England complete a win by an innings and 114 runs over the West Indies at Lord’s. The 41-year-old Anderson’s 188th and last test ended with him taking 3-32 in the West Indies’ second innings as they were dismissed for 136 a little over an hour into the third day’s play. One of those wickets came on Friday when Anderson enticed an edge behind off Joshua Da Silva with a delivery that seamed away. It was classic Anderson.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.