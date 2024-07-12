704 wickets and out: England great Jimmy Anderson bows out of test cricket in win over West Indies

By The Associated Press
England James Anderson celebrates the wicket of Joshua Da Silva on day three of the first Rothesay Men's Test match at Lord's Cricket Ground, London, Friday July 12, 2024. (Steven Paston/PA via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Steven Paston]

LONDON (AP) — It’s 704 wickets and out for Jimmy Anderson. The most prolific fast bowler in test history bowed out of international cricket by helping England complete a win by an innings and 114 runs over the West Indies at Lord’s. The 41-year-old Anderson’s 188th and last test ended with him taking 3-32 in the West Indies’ second innings as they were dismissed for 136 a little over an hour into the third day’s play. One of those wickets came on Friday when Anderson enticed an edge behind off Joshua Da Silva with a delivery that seamed away. It was classic Anderson.

