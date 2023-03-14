7-time NASCAR champ Johnson adds COTA, Coca-Cola 600 to sked

Jimmie Johnson had added the March 26 race at the Circuit of the Americas and the May 28 Coca-Cola 600 to his limited NASCAR schedule. Johnson returned to NASCAR this season after a two-year hiatus when he bought into the ownership group of Legacy Motor Club and signed on as a part-time driver. The seven-time NASCAR champion won the prestigious Coke 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway in 2003, 2004, 2005 and 2014. He’ll make his debut at COTA in Austin, Texas, after NASCAR added the race in 2021.

