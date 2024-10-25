7 charged with cyberbullying after Paris Olympics artistic director’s opening ceremony backlash

PARIS (AP) — Seven people have been charged in connection with cyberbullying targeting Thomas Jolly, the artistic mastermind behind the Paris Olympics’ opening and closing ceremonies, French authorities announced Friday.

The online attacks erupted after Jolly’s acclaimed but controversial opening July spectacle on the Seine — a queer-inclusive, high-energy fusion of tradition and modernity that, for some, was too bold to ignore.

The abuse quickly escalated, laced with homophobic and antisemitic slurs, and reportedly aimed to silence the artistic intent behind the show. Jolly responded by filing a formal complaint with the Paris prosecutor’s office on July 31, prompting an investigation that led to the “first wave” of arrests, with more expected as the probe unfolds.

The seven people charged, ranging in age from 22 to 79, face counts of death threats, aggravated insults, and cyberbullying — serious allegations carrying the weight of potential prison time and heavy fines.

Jolly, a theatrical maverick known for blending bold cultural themes with LGBTQ+ celebration, had intended his production that lit up the City of Light as a vibrant, inclusive portrayal of French diversity. Jolly’s star-studded opening ceremony, featuring queer community luminaries like Celine Dion and Lady Gaga. However, drag performers, high-energy runway walks, and — in particular — a scene some interpreted as the “Last Supper” drew ire from far-right politicians and religious figures across the world.

Hungary’s ambassador to the Vatican, Eduard Habsburg, denounced the scene as disrespectful, noting wryly that “decapitating Habsburgs and ridiculizing central Christian events are really the FIRST two things that spring to mind when you think of #OlympicGames.” U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump went even further, calling the scene “a disgrace.”

Though Jolly clarified afterward that any resemblance to the “Last Supper” was unintentional, the backlash continued to ripple, drawing both criticism and support for the inclusion of LGBTQ+ elements.

Amid the uproar, Jolly told French lawmakers last month that there was a distinction between constructive criticism and the discriminatory attacks he received.

“Critique, that’s my life… but when it involves discrimination, it becomes criminal,” he said.

Stressing that the show’s intent was neither offensive nor religious, he defended his vision, expressing disbelief that anyone could interpret his work as disrespectful.

“I didn’t set out to mock any religion,” he emphasized, reflecting that he incorporated references to Notre Dame cathedral as a homage to France’s cultural heritage, not as a religious statement.

Support for Jolly has come from within the artistic community, including fellow performers who were also subjected to online abuse. Barbara Butch, an LGBTQ+ advocate and DJ, and Drag Race France host Nicky Doll, who both performed in the Olympic ceremony, were among those harassed. Although only Jolly was named in the prosecutor’s official statement, the wave of hostility extended to others involved in the production.

Among the performers, Hugo Bardin, known as drag queen Paloma, expressed pride in the event’s bold message of inclusion and called it “a really important moment for the French people and the representation of France around the world.”

Drag Race France winner Le Filip echoed this sentiment, describing the ceremony as a “crowning moment” for the LGBTQ+ community and a “postcard for France” that showcased a modern, inclusive nation. He also expressed shock at the backlash against Jolly’s event.

The prosecutor’s office Friday emphasized the seriousness of the charges and arrests, noting that the case reflects a troubling pattern of cyberbullying and hate speech directed at prominent figures.

It said the suspects sought to “intimidate and silence expressions of inclusivity” and diversity in a highly public and symbolic event.

The arrests are seen as a first step in France’s fight against cyberbullying, which authorities note has become increasingly sophisticated. In Jolly’s case, prosecutors pointed to the disturbing “pack behavior” of attackers acting independently to escalate the harassment, a pattern seen in other online hate campaigns.

The seven accused are set to appear in court on March 5.

