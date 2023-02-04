6N: Scotland beats England 29-23 as Van der Merwe stars

LONDON (AP) — Duhan van der Merwe has scored an early contender for try of the tournament and went over for the match-clincher as Scotland beat England 29-23 in the Six Nations to continue its recent dominance of the Calcutta Cup. The winger’s 75th-minute try in the left corner sealed a fourth victory in Scotland’s last six matches against its auld enemy and ruined the first game in charge of England for new coach Steve Borthwick. But it was Van der Merwe’s first try, scored in the 29th minute after setting off from inside his own half, that illuminated an error-riddled and often chaotic match at Twickenham.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.