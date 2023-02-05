6N: France survives Italy scare to set up Ireland showdown

ROME (AP) — France has put down a daring Italy 29-24 in Rome and played its part in setting the stage for the eagerly awaited Six Nations showdown with Ireland next weekend. The French, ranked No. 2 in the world, will be defending the title against the Irish, ranked No. 1, and the nominal title favorite. France hasn’t lost since 2021 and Ireland hasn’t lost at home since 2021, when France last visited Dublin. But to extend its winning streak to 14 tests, France had to overcome an unexpectedly serious scare from Italy. Italy fought back from 19-6 down to lead for the first time in the match at 24-22 with less than a quarter to go. But fresh reinforcements helped France score a bonus-point fourth try and hold on.

