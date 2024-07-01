69-year-old man dies after head-on car crash last week with rally great Ogier in Poland

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Police in Poland say a 69-year-old man has died less than a week after he was involved in a head-on car crash with eight-time world rally champion Sébastien Ogier. The man had been released from the hospital without major injuries following the accident and police spokeswoman Marta Domanska said an autopsy will be performed Tuesday to determine whether the death was linked to the crash. Ogier and the Polish man were airlifted to a hospital after the crash near the village of Wlosty. Medical tests did not show any major injuries and both were released home last week. Domanska said the Polish man felt unwell at home during extremely hot weather Sunday and an ambulance was called. Experts were investigating the crash site. No one has been charged so far.

